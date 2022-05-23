Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

$1.2m to help save Northland's īnanga whitebait population

5 minutes to read
Work is being carried out to find out more about Northland's at-risk īnanga population.

Work is being carried out to find out more about Northland's at-risk īnanga population.

Northern Advocate

A tiny whitebait fish barely noticeable to most in Northland is at risk of disappearing.

But a $1.2 million project is designed for Īnanga spawning habitat restoration in the region, to help the fish thrive

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei