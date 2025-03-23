Choosing to react shows an inability to regulate feelings, he said.
“For example, you could toot, or you could take a deep breath and count to 10, which is a more adaptive response.”
“If you’ve been in the car too long, stuck in the same traffic jam, it’s hot, and other people are doing stupid things, your regulatory resources may run down so you no longer have the wherewithal to sit back and suck it up.”
As for the age ranges more likely to initiate road rage, younger people are more impulsive, he said.
“In the context of road rage it means that people aged under 25-ish get just as p****d off as a 40-year-old, but they don’t have the same ability to take a breath and count to 10.”
Northland road policing manager Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett said road rage has no place in the community.
“As road users, we all have a responsibility to drive lawfully and in a manner that’s safe for everyone.
“Poor driving, delays or just general traffic can cause frustration and lead to aggressive behaviour, crashes or violence.”