The research was undertaken by Kantar and surveyed more than 972 New Zealand drivers aged 18 plus.

According to Dr Marc Wilson, a Professor of Psychology at Victoria University, international research suggests that the more cars on the roads, the more likely aggravation will occur.

Wilson said many people experience anger while driving, but not everyone acts on it.

Choosing to react shows an inability to regulate feelings, he said.

“For example, you could toot, or you could take a deep breath and count to 10, which is a more adaptive response.”

“If you’ve been in the car too long, stuck in the same traffic jam, it’s hot, and other people are doing stupid things, your regulatory resources may run down so you no longer have the wherewithal to sit back and suck it up.”

As for the age ranges more likely to initiate road rage, younger people are more impulsive, he said.

“In the context of road rage it means that people aged under 25-ish get just as p****d off as a 40-year-old, but they don’t have the same ability to take a breath and count to 10.”





Northland road policing manager Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett said road rage has no place in the community.

“As road users, we all have a responsibility to drive lawfully and in a manner that’s safe for everyone.

“Poor driving, delays or just general traffic can cause frustration and lead to aggressive behaviour, crashes or violence.”

Fitchett’s comments come after an alleged assault following a road rage incident in Whangārei in late February.

Detective Sergeant Paul Overton said at the time the incident spanned more than 13km from Crawford Cres in Te Kamo and ended on Ngunguru Rd, on the Tutukākā Coast.

Two people were arrested and were spoken to, he said.

Meanwhile in Auckland, a man was almost run off the road by an aggressive ute driver.

The man reportedly got out of his vehicle after stopping suddenly and approached the frightened driver who had his doors locked.

The offender then left when he saw the victim had called 111.

What to do when road rage takes over

Northland Road Safety Trust manager Ashley Johnston said road rage was a national problem.

“If you are feeling your emotions getting heated, it’s working on that emotional control, I think we’ve all got to admit that human error happens on our road and people make mistakes,” she said.

“It’s bringing that human element that we’re sharing the roads and it can be very easy to forget that.

“Everyone is going home to someone.”





Fitchett said victims of road rage should always stay in the car.

“Call police on 111 and report any dangerous driving or aggressive behaviour. Do not engage, or put yourself in further danger.”

