Investigation into fatal Northland car crash following police pursuit in Kaitaia

Superintendent Tony Hill expressed his sincere condolences to the families impacted by the tragedy. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Jenny Ling is the Northern Advocate's feature writer and news reporter

Police are investigating a fatal car crash in the Far North which happened following a police chase in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will also be notified of the incident where police initiated a pursuit of a vehicle containing five people in central Kaitaia.

Family members have paid tribute to the man killed in the crash.

The man, named as Justin Murray on the Potahi Marae Facebook pages, was a passenger in a car involved in a police pursuit in the early hours

Murray - also known as Jah - was in the back seat and died at the scene.

Yesterday, Rosie Conrad published a post about Murray's death on the marae's Facebook page.

"This morning we received the heart wrenching news that our tamaiti, Justin Murray, passed away in an accident," she wrote.

"Justin will not be released until apopo from Whangārei and will head home then. We will post times and dates once they have been finalised."

Murray's sister posted a family photograph and tribute.

"Still hard to believe you won't be there annoying me every day and being the biggest menace at every party we took tou to," she wrote.

"You've had my back since day dot and you continued to until your last breath.

"I love and miss you so much my brother."

His other sister wrote: "I love you m'bro" on her own page.

Another family member said his heart was "breaking".

Others also posted messages and tributes to Murray, described as a "cheeky" with the "biggest heart".

They were shocked by the news of his death and one friend said it "doesn't feel real".

"Police initiated a pursuit of a vehicle in central Kaitaia at about 1.20am however it was soon abandoned due to speed and the manner of driving," Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said.

"The fleeing vehicle has continued onto a rural road and crashed into a power pole."

A back seat passenger died at the scene. The person's name will not be released until next of kin have been informed.

The driver and another passenger sustained critical injuries and were flown to Auckland for emergency medical treatment.

Two other passengers sustained moderate to minor injuries.

Police can't say how far the car drove before it crashed or provide any further details as the incident is under investigation, a spokeswoman said.

Hill extended his sincere condolences to the families impacted by the tragedy.

"Fleeing driver events can be volatile, unpredictable and high-risk to everyone involved, so whether or not to pursue a fleeing driver is one of the most serious decisions our staff face on the frontline," he said.

"Our officers come to work every day to keep people safe and prevent harm so this is the worst possible outcome."

The road was closed for a scene examination overnight and reopened just before 6am.

Twenty-two people have now died on Northland's roads this year.

The latest incident follows another police chase which resulted in a crash in the Far North.

Last month Kaikohe man 29-year-old Quinton Hamilton crashed into a school bus on Matawaia-Maromaku Rd, south of Kawakawa after fleeing police.

Officers had initially tried to stop the vehicle due to its speed.

There were no children on the bus at the time, and Hamilton was arrested after abandoning the vehicle and trying to escape on foot.

Also last month police abandoned the pursuit of a speeding car in Whangārei after several gunshots were fired from the fleeing vehicle.

The number of pursuits in the region has continued to climb over the past decade which is in line with national figures.

In 2010 police were involved in 145 pursuits across the region but that jumped to 268 last year.

In April 2011, 22-year-old Luke John Bowman Yates, father-of-one, died after driving away from a police breath-testing checkpoint near Taipa.

And in June 2008 18-year-old man from the Otamatea was killed when the car in which he was trying to flee from pursuing police crashed near Dargaville.