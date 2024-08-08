Detective Symonds said they were still in the process of collecting evidence and were speaking with a number of people in relation to the investigation.

“Police are working hard to piece together the events leading up to Jo’s death.”

He said officers had found Sione-Lauaki’s vehicle, a black Mitsubishi Outlander, in the carpark near the entrance to Omamari Beach.

Symonds said the police believe her vehicle was parked there sometime after 7pm on August 1. They are appealing to the public for sightings of the vehicle in the carpark or noticing anyone near it from July 31 to August 2.

Earlier her husband, Jared Sione-Lauaki, said it was “normal” for his wife to visit the beach and hence he didn’t think much of it when she didn’t return before he went to bed about 9pm.

However, when she failed to turn up the next morning and he received the text “help” he grew concerned and reported it to the police.

The incident is the third tragedy in the family, after the couple’s daughter Jacinda Sione-Lauaki died aged 19 in a Christmas Eve 2022 car crash and Jodicye Alliyah Panapa Sione-Lauaki died aged 3 weeks in 2007.

Symonds asks locals to upload any photos and videos relating to the incident at https://cloth.nc3.govt.nz/

Anyone with information can call police on 105 and quote file number 240803/9062.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.















