“The pain was definitely a 10 out of 10 and then the kids found me and went for help.”

Mangonui man Taane Karena credits Hāpai - a new and evolving initiative from ACC which provides Māori clients and their whānau with culturally responsive support and options - with helping his recovery from a ruptured Achilles.

When the swelling subsided, Karena found out he had ruptured his Achilles tendon on his left leg. Another serious injury was the last thing he needed, as he was still feeling the effects of a serious motorbike accident in 2013. In that crash he ripped all the ligaments in both of his knees and still suffers pain.

“It has been a long journey with injury,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it when they said I had ruptured my Achilles because I knew that meant a lot more time off work.”

To compound his problems, Karena reinjured his Achilles during his recovery which has stalled his progress.

Karena – a ‘glass-half full’ type – said it has been hard to win the mental battle throughout his injuries. He is an experienced yard manager for timber companies in the Northland region and not being able to work has been tough on his self-esteem.

“It has been an incredibly frustrating period. Being injured and out of work for this long takes a lot of mental strain and it’s been hard. There is also a financial strain. You do go to dark places and wonder if you will ever live a normal life again.”

He has also been unable to do much around the home, so his mum has stepped in to help, and he misses the best parts of his life – being able to play with his kids or go hunting or fishing with his mates.

“It’s impacted me massively and it sucks being injured. I have felt like a little kid having mum looking after me. I haven’t been able to do any of that stuff that makes you happy so I can’t wait to get back to my old life again.”

Karena says there was one moment in his recovery which was like a shining light of hope.

He received a call from ACC recovery partner Lance Kilgour who asked if they could take a different approach and meet up for a chat.

“I said, ‘Oh, that’d be awesome’. It’s a bit hard for me to drive around and I was open to any new ideas,’’ Karena said.

The different approach Karena was introduced to was Hāpai, a new and evolving initiative from ACC which provides kiritaki Māori (Māori clients) and their whānau with culturally responsive support and options in their recovery.

It is delivered by ACC kaihāpai (recovery team members) and is grounded in tikanga Māori. Kilgour discussed a ‘return to work’ plan and set up meetings with specialists to ensure Karena was getting the right help in his recovery. He also suggested options that were grounded in tikanga Māori (Māori values and practices) and te ao Māori (the Māori worldview).

“It’s actually quite overwhelming to talk about how much he has helped me,” Karena said.

“Lance has always been so consistent. He is never hōhā (annoyed) with me – he has taken his time out to listen to what I’ve had to say and put my recovery first.”

Hāpai is available to kiritaki Māori who have experienced serious or complex injuries.

“Our vision for Hāpai is to improve access and experience for kiritaki Māori,” Debbie Barrett (Te Arawa, Ngāti Wāhiao, Kūki ‘Āirani), ACC Māori health manager said.

“The word hāpai means to uplift, elevate and support, which is exactly what we want to do for kiritaki Māori and their whānau.”

Karena said living in an isolated area in the Far North is a challenge, but face to face connection has been hugely important.

“That has been the best thing for me. When you are injured, you have plenty of time to think about things – like ‘what if this happens’ or ‘how am I going to get back to normal’. When he comes in and talks to me, it takes the mental burden off me.”

Karena said it is hugely important to him to have kaupapa Māori approaches and options as part of his recovery – like rongoā Māori services and Hāpai – that align with who he is.

“I have realised that I have a bit of trauma following my motorbike crash and that ‘whole of person’ care you get with traditional Māori healing has been a big step forward.”

ACC has supported Karena with all of his medical costs and weekly compensation, as well as counselling to support his recovery.

“Without support from ACC, I would be in a massive financial rut. I don’t know what I would have done without them to be honest.”

Karena is now focused on getting back to doing the things he loves.

“I can’t wait to be able to chase my kids around the backyard and to get out for a hunt or a fish again, that would be an unbelievable feeling.”



