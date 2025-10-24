Advertisement
Home / Northern Advocate

Independent Police Conduct inquiry nears end after yacht left adrift off Ninety Mile Beach

Sarah Curtis
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

The ketch Never Ending designed by John Pugh and owned by Jabe Carey.

Nearly a year after Northland police left Jabe Carey’s $250,000 ketch drifting at sea after a rescue callout - losing him his home and livelihood - a decision on compensation might finally be on the horizon.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) said it had completed its investigation into

