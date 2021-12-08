Imitation gun sparks lockdown at Bream Bay College in Northland

Northland police were quick to respond to reports of a firearm at Bream Bay College. Photo / NZME

A Northland school was briefly put into lockdown after students spotted an 11-year-old pupil with a fake pellet gun.

Bream Bay College was locked down while Northland police responded to reports of a firearm around 2pm on Wednesday.

A senior sergeant was reportedly onsite within four minutes and three additional officers arrived within 15 minutes.

Police quickly determined the gun was plastic - like something you'd pick up at a knick-knacks store - and the school was given the all-clear to lift the lockdown.

The school's principal Wayne Buckland said they were still gathering the exact details around the incident but a couple of students had seen the younger pupil with the fake gun.

He said as a result one of the students contacted a parent, who immediately raised the alarm with the school.

"As soon as we became notified we phoned police," Buckland said.

The school contacted parents via text to let them know what was happening as well as a post on their Facebook page to say they were in lockdown.

Buckland commended the rapid response of officers as well as the students who'd "been really good" as they followed the lockdown protocols by going to their closest room and keeping safely indoors.

A post on the school's Facebook, referring to the event, said the college would respond to the incident using its behaviour management system once details around the gun were confirmed.

"At this stage, we can confirm that the BB gun has been seen by some of the student's friends who knew it was a BB gun and by some other students who saw it in the student's bag."

"We thank them for letting their parent know and for the swift contact made by the parent with the College," the post read.

"The student with the BB gun will not be at school while the matter is being sorted."