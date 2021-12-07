Reports of gunshots trigger Whangārei police callout in Raumanga

Police gathered at the entrance to Mahana Pl in Raumanga. Photo / NZME

Reports people heard gunshots fired in Raumanga sparked a large scale police callout to the Whangārei suburb.

Police believe shots may have been fired at a house on Mahana Pl, a cul-de-sac off Raumanga Valley Rd, in a gang-related incident around 12.30pm on Tuesday.

However, the police spokesman clearly stated that information was yet to be confirmed as officers were still in the early stages of their investigation.

No one was reportedly hurt in the potential shooting.

A witness described seeing two police vehicles block the entrance to the road with around 15 to 20 armed officers in the area - including members of the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS).

He said a dog handler and police canine were also at the scene.

Police confirmed a cordon was put in place around the Mahana Pl address and the property was cleared by AOS staff.

Hora Hora Primary School on Te Mai Rd, separated from Mahana Pl by Tarewa Park and a number of houses, was briefly placed into lockdown which has since been lifted.

Police contacted the school and gave them the all-clear to lift the lockdown around 1.45pm.