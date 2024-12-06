Signs of stress include depleted energy levels, aches and pains, headaches, difficulty concentrating and making decisions, and feeling overwhelmed. Photo / 123rf
With Christmas just around the corner, Jenny Ling talks to a Northland health and wellbeing expert to find out how to reduce stress this festive season.
Feeling pressured to get everything done before Christmas, financial pressures, dealing with shopping queues and crowds, cramming in catch-ups with friends and families, preparing family feasts, end-of-year work functions, and Secret Santa.
It’s no wonder dealing with stress at this time of year is a top trending topic for many Northlanders.
Residents have been frantically googling tips on how to stay sane in the lead-up to the festive season.
The Northern Advocate talked to a Whangārei health and wellbeing coach to find out how to navigate, what is for many of us, a challenging time of year.
“Little things like you’re getting irritable, is your wick a bit shorter, are you feeling tired or having energy slumps, are you finding you’re getting overstimulated, that the noise is getting too much.
“That’s your body letting you know you’re reaching the end of your tether.
“It’s honouring that and being able to pick up on those cues.”
Trass says taking time out to rest, get more sleep, or simply getting out of the office and going for a walk around the block can do wonders.
“If you’re being social, have some time by yourself, if you’re working on timelines and have a lot going on, have some mental rest.
“If your body is sore, maybe you need a physical rest.
“It’s the old saying – your body is always speaking to you, but it screams at you when you’re not listening.”
Manage expectations
Trass says there is a general mentality that people have to get everything finished – and perfectly – in time for Christmas.
“They get caught up with trying to wrap up everything before Christmas and end up adding more to the to-do list which adds unnecessary pressure and stress.”