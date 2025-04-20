On Anzac Day, the soldiers who landed on the beaches of Gallipoli faced unimaginable hardships.

They endured gruelling conditions, fought valiantly, and many made the ultimate sacrifice. More than 130,000 men lost their lives during the Gallipoli campaign, including 2779 New Zealanders and more than 8700 Australians.

These numbers are more than statistics; they represent fathers, sons, brothers and friends who never returned home.

The dawn services held across New Zealand and Australia are a way we can remember these heroes.

As the first light of day breaks, we gather at war memorials in silence and reflection.

The ceremonies are celebrated differently around the country, some with marching, some with prayers and hymns, some in silence.

The two things that all the ceremonies have in common are the laying of the wreaths and singing our national anthem, a powerful reminder of our shared heritage and values.

The phrase “Lest we forget” resonates deeply during these ceremonies, reminding us of the importance of remembering the sacrifices made for the freedoms we have today.

Anzac Day is also a time to acknowledge the contributions of returned service personnel.

Their bravery and dedication have shaped our nation’s history and continue to inspire us.

The Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association (RSA), established in 1916, plays a crucial role in supporting these individuals and their families.

The annual Poppy Appeal, now in its 103rd year, is one of many ways for our communities to show their continued respect and support for all our veterans.

The red poppy is a symbol of remembrance associated with the fields of Flanders and serves as a tribute to the unmarked graves of soldiers and a reminder of the resilience of life even in the darkest times.

As we commemorate Anzac Day this year, let us remember the true essence of this day.

It is not about glorifying war, it is about honouring the bravery, sacrifice, and resilience of those who served. It is a day to express our sorrow for the lives lost and our gratitude for the peace and freedom we enjoy today.

I encourage everyone to participate in the Anzac Day ceremonies all over Northland and take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made by our soldiers.

This is a time to come together as a community, united in remembrance and gratitude.

Lest we forget.