Participants at the recent Global Women Members Hui at Waitangi Treaty Grounds - the first pōwhiri conducted entirely by wāhine on the historic treaty site.

In an historic move the Waitangi National Trust has held a unique and momentous occasion – a pōwhiri conducted entirely by wāhine on the historic Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

The recent Global Women Members Hui marked the first time such an event has taken place, with women leading every component, the karanga, karakia and whaikōrero.

The historic pōwhiri welcomed participants to the Global Women Members Hui 2024, themed “Aotearoa New Zealand 2040: Reimagined Together.”

The significant gathering brought together leading women from the global movement to collectively visualise the skills and mindsets needed to shape a successful future for themselves, their organisations and the country.

“Waitangi National Trust Trustees lent their support to this pōwhiri which was conducted in the whare rūnanga, to acknowledge and recognise wāhine leadership both within Global Women and Ngāpuhi,” Tania Simpson, deputy chair of the Waitangi National Trust Board and member of the Global Women’s organisation said.

‘’It’s crucial to remember that New Zealand was the first nation to grant universal suffrage to women. By holding this hui at Waitangi, Global Women connected with that legacy and inspired future generations of women leaders.’’

The Global Women members’ hui offered a unique opportunity to look towards 2040 and explored themes of leadership, collaboration, and the Treaty’s role in shaping a brighter future. Participants were challenged to consider how they can translate the Treaty’s principles into action within their own work, personal lives and contributions to society.



