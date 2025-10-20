The white timber church, nestled on Jackson Rd in the Whirinaki hills, is typical of many of the region’s humble historic churches.

Listed by Heritage New Zealand as a Category 2 Historic Place, it was one of the churches to feature in Whare Tapu Taonga, a nationally acclaimed 2022 photography exhibition by Laurence Aberhart.

The church was built on land donated by Tituhi Hiritini in 1906, with records also showing gifts in 1904 and 1932.

However, the land was never formally returned, and in 1972, a certificate of title was issued to the Methodist Home Mission and Church Extension Investment Funds Board. It was transferred in 2012 to the Titaaha Māori Property Trust, a branch of the Methodist Church.

This weekend’s ceremony marked the culmination of a long journey that began in 1987, when James Tituhi – grandson of the church’s founder – initiated efforts to return the land and building to the gifting owners.

Titaaha Māori Property Trust thanked the people for their patience on this long journey.

In 1989, then New Zealand Prime Minister David Lange, flew in by helicopter to officiate at a rededication service after major interior restoration work at Northland's Whirinaki Methodist church.

The title has now been officially transferred to the Tituhi Hiritini Whānau Trust. Ellis and fellow trustee Michelle Tituhi, both descendants of the church’s founder, said they were “honoured” to receive the property on behalf of the whānau.

Ellis said the handover was met with elation and tears.

The church would remain open to all denominations, and the trust hoped to restore the exterior to preserve its legacy and ensure it continues to serve the community.

She said whānau were grateful they could reconnect with the whenua and the legacy of their tūpuna.

During the service, memories were shared of the last major celebration held there on March 12, 1989, when then-Prime Minister David Lange arrived by helicopter to attend a rededication ceremony.

Lange, who had long-standing ties to the region, spoke warmly to the congregation, joked with locals, and reflected on his early political career in the area.

He described Hokianga’s poor roads as having helped preserve its spirit and said there were two places he hoped his remains might rest – in the cemetery beside the church or scattered over the Hokianga Heads.

Lange died in 2005 and is buried at Auckland’s Waikaraka Cemetery.

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent reporting on the courts in Gisborne and on the East Coast.