Many of those marching had signs or wore t-shirts saying “proud to be Māori”. But Māori were not the only ethnicity taking part, with Pākehā carrying signs showing support for tangata whenua and Te Tiriti.

By the time the hīkoi reached Laurie Hall Park, there were several thousand people holding signs, waving flags or just observing the festival-like action.

Students from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o te Rawhiti Roa and Te Kapu Whetu led welcoming haka, while iwi groups such as Ngatiwai fuelled the crowd with food and drinks.

Despite waiting for an hour to speak, hīkoi organiser Eru Kapa-Kingi got plenty of cheers when he reminded people why the march was taking place and the impact it was already having.

The hīkoi is making waves in Parliament, with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon saying he wanted to meet with hīkoi organisers, he said.

“It’s only day two and they’re already nervous, they’re already feeling the pressure.”

Kapa-Kingi also spoke about Act leader David Seymour, who has been quoted saying he wanted to meet the hīkoi organisers but they did not want to meet him.

He confirmed this was correct.

“Why would we speak to ears that would not listen; why would we speak to minds that would not change; why would we speak to a power structure that never should’ve happened?

“This kaupapa speaks to us. I see every single one of you and I’m proud of you,” he told the crowd. “This is our moment and no one else’s.”

Kapa-Kingi encouraged the crowd to enrol on the Māori roll and vote — and to sign a petition against the Treaty Principles Bill.

“We are walking to Parliament but our journey doesn’t end there. We are walking to a future where our moko can live their best Māori lives,” he said.

“We’re marching to a promised land and we need to get there in this lifetime.”

The hīkoi is following the path of Dame Whina Cooper but took a detour on Tuesday to visit Dargaville, to stand in protest against Kaipara District Council, which has removed Māori wards and karakia from meetings.

While most participants have been driving to each stop or participating only in their local activity, a small group of protesters was running between each stage.

The hīkoi will reach Wellington on November 19, joining a hīkoi from the South Island.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.