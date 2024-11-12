Many of those marching had signs or wore t-shirts saying “proud to be Māori”. But Māori were not the only ethnicity taking part, with Pākehā carrying signs showing support for tangata whenua and Te Tiriti.
The hīkoi is following the path of Dame Whina Cooper but took a detour on Tuesday to visit Dargaville, to stand in protest against Kaipara District Council, which has removed Māori wards and karakia from meetings.
While most participants have been driving to each stop or participating only in their local activity, a small group of protesters was running between each stage.
The hīkoi will reach Wellington on November 19, joining a hīkoi from the South Island.
