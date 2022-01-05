Highway closed north of Kaitaia as Kaimaumau fire spreads to both sides of SH1

Helicopters are operating above SH1 as they try to extinguish fires on both sides of the highway. Photo / Charlie Edwards

Helicopters are operating above SH1 as they try to extinguish fires on both sides of the highway. Photo / Charlie Edwards

State Highway 1 has been closed north of Kaitaia due to a breakout of the Kaimaumau fire.

As of 4.45pm today strong winds and high temperatures caused the blaze to again reach the highway.

This time flames have jumped the road and vegetation is burning on both sides of the highway.

The blaze is believed to be separate from the main fire burning in the Kaimaumau wetland.

Police are on their way to the area to stop traffic at a point between Waiharara and Houhora.



Senior Sergeant Tai Patrick, of Northland police, advised motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

The closure is for safety reasons because helicopters with monsoon buckets are flying over the highway. Smoke is also reducing visibility.

Three helicopters had been working on the fire this afternoon but that has been boosted to six since the latest breakout.

The fire has been burning for almost three weeks and has covered 2400ha.