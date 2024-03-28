A helicopter such as the one pictured had to be used to control a blaze dangerously close to the two Mōtatau fires. Photo / Joe Allison

Three vegetation fires in the Far North on Thursday evening have demonstrated how tinder dry the grass in Northland is.

The first two fires broke out about 3pm in Mōtatau south of Kawakawa.

Firefighters were called to paddocks on fire and the blazes soon stretched to 200m sq each, said Fire and Emergency shift manager Carren Larking.

With a nearby house under threat, a helicopter was called in to douse water on the home, working with firefighters on the ground from Kawakawa, Hikurangi, Whangārei and Kamo Stations.

The two fires took just under three hours to control, with the house saved, but a small shed on the property was lost to the blaze.

Larking was unsure of the fires’ cause.

Meanwhile, a fire at Ōpononi broke out about 3.50pm, running into vegetation with a blaze about 100m by 15m in size.

Firefighters from Ōmapere, Rāwene and Kaikohe attended, battling issues with access and water, Kaikohe chief fire officer Bill Hutchinson said.

The fire ignited a large old tree that proved stubborn to put out, he said, and firefighters were on the job for about two hours.

The blaze was either started by a beach fire that got out of control or a spark from an electric fence into dry grass, Hutchinson said.

Either way, it was a good reminder of the need to take care in tinder-dry conditions, he said.

On Thursday morning, Fire and Emergency Northland district manager Wipari Henwood issued an Easter reminder to residents and visitors to be mindful of the continuing high fire danger risk.

High winds forecast for the weekend are anticipated to raise the fire risk to extreme on some days.

The restricted fire season continues in Te Tai Tōkerau, and means any open-air fire must have a permit, and the area is officially in drought.

