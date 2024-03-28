Northland news in brief: Restricted fire season reminder; man arrested after police pursuit

Vegetation fires in Ruakākā earlier this month.

Northland remains in a restricted fire season over the Easter weekend. No open-air fires can be lit without an approved fire permit from Fire and Emergency New Zealand. Fire and Emergency Northland district manager Wipari Henwood said they continue to see a major risk in the area of a fire occurring that they will be unable to control. To apply for a permit. visit www.checkitsalright.nz.

Car criminal caught

A 34-year-old man was arrested following a pursuit through Whangārei on Tuesday. Police spotted the vehicle of interest at a Tikipunga service station about 10.52pm and as they approached the vehicle, the man drove off. Police spiked the vehicle in Raumanga but the driver continued driving on rims with deflated tyres. The chase led to Maunu, where a police car was rear-ended and damaged by the fleeing vehicle. No staff were injured. The pursuit eventually came to an end in Kiripaka. The man appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Wednesday charged with driving-related offences.

Canines and chocolate

If chocolate, hot cross buns and Easter egg hunts are on your agenda for this long weekend, then make sure they are kept well away from your dog, the New Zealand Veterinary Association Te Pae Kīrehe (NZVA) says. The seemingly harmless treats include ingredients that may be toxic to dogs and could result in serious illness or death.

Construction challenge

Building apprentices from across Northland will battle it out on April 6 at the New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge, sponsored by ITM. Competing for the title of the winner of the Northland NZCB Apprentice Challenge and a spot in the national final, the apprentices will be tasked with completing a challenging project over eight hours that will put their skills to the test. The event is being held in two places - ITM Waipapa in the Bay of Islands and Te Pūkenga NorthTec. It begins at 8am, but the best time to attend is from 3pm onwards.

Rallying rural remedies

In a bid to tackle the severe lack of health professionals in rural communities, a team of tertiary students are heading to Northland schools next week to promote rural health careers to high school students. They are trying to inspire more young rural people to pursue careers as GPs, nurses or other health practitioners as part of Hauora Taiwhenua’s nationwide Rural Health Careers Programme.

Meet Morunga and Miller

Ngāti Hine chief executive officer Geoff Milner is stepping down after seven years in the role. Replacing him will be an interim chief executive leadership of office of the CEO director Jade Morunga (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa) and director of operations Chris Miller (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Kahungunu). Morunga has been second-in-command to Milner since November 2022. Miller has more than 20 years of experience in senior management and governance roles for commercial, government and non-profit organisations.

Collective cleanliness

The second annual International Day of Zero Waste is tomorrow. Zero Waste Network Aotearoa is inviting everyone across the country to try to be waste-free for one day to celebrate.

Bitches back

The Bitches’ Box are back and are bringing their new show to Northland. Actors Emma Newborn and Amelia Dunbar will deliver a hilarious, fast-paced, multi-character comedy that has made them “world-famous in rural New Zealand”. Six shows are scheduled for April 9 through to April 14 at various places. Tickets are $15 and inclue a barbecue dinner. For more information, visit www.farmstrong.co.nz/events.