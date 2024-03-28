Fire crews are responding to two large vegetation fires in Motatau.

A dozen firefighters are fighting two large vegetation fires in the Far North locality of Motatau.

Crews were called to a farmland address on Opahi Rd after 3pm to a report of a scrub fire, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

Seven fire appliances from Kawakawa, Hikurangi and Whangārei brigades are in attendance as well as a helicopter.

The spokeswoman said the fires measuring 200 sq m and a size equalling a football field did not pose any danger to the nearby homes. But the fire destroyed a ute belonging to one of the homeowners.















