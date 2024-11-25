The $10m for senior specialist nurses and allied health professionals will focus on areas where there are critical shortages, such as rural areas and in particular specialties like mental health, maternity and critical care.
The comments come as Health NZ is under increasing pressure to meet its health targets while shaving $1.4 billion off costs.
Levy said there was a paradox between need to meet the budget and investing in front-line staff.
The Health NZ back office, such as administrators and managers, had swollen to a size it should never have got to and some of those jobs were not improving patient safety, he said.
“This organisation has taken on thousands and thousands of additional management and administrative staff, so we’re in a process of re-sizing that ... It surprises me that it even got to the size that it did,” Levy said.
“Even in an organisation like ours, there is money that is not well spent and we’re trying to turn that into more front-line staff.”
Levy said clinical recruitment into rural and provincial areas was key, to help address inequities in those areas when compared to the larger cities.
In rural areas where vacancies can not be filled, new thinking around recruitment is needed, including having clinicians lead the process, he said.
Levy said he wanted to see clinicians get more involved in the decision-making process, so the system becomes less bureaucratic and decisions are made “closer to the action”.