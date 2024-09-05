She hasn’t heard anything since and has been left with little choice but to seek out help privately and travel to Auckland for her monthly Cicunomab injection.
Having a dermatologist who she saw regularly and was able to validate and understand her made a huge difference.
“Something needs to happen, we can’t have these sectors that exist, but no one is there to run them.”
Cassandra was referred to dermatology after injuring her foot in January this year and struggling with an infection, which she was advised could take up to a few years for an appointment in the public system.
“To hear that we had nobody up here, I was like ‘you’re kidding, like really?’”
After many calls and emails, she finally managed to find an appointment in Auckland – costing her $356.
“To have Auckland as the point of call for anything up north – that’s a huge amount of people that have no access.”
“Up here there’s really a need for one attached to the hospital.”
She was lucky to be able to afford the appointment but said there would be others in worse positions.
“It’s a huge impact on [Northlanders’] life to actually not get support for a skin condition that could be looked at by a specialist and fixed in a short while.”
Te Whatu Ora did not directly respond to the Advocate’s queries about how much notice they had before the providers stopped their service.
Pimm said Te Whatu Ora was taking steps to support the growth and retention of the medical workforce.
One permanent consultant has been employed for 2025 who will travel to Whangārei as part of their regular working pattern.
“We are currently recruiting to fill a second position as well as look at the opportunities for nurse-led clinics in Te Tai Tokerau,” Pimm said.
While Te Whatu Ora has said measures are in place to improve the situation, New Zealand Eczema Association spokeswoman Vanessa Jenkins says there needs to be more help for front-line health staff to deal with suffering patients.
She said those having to wait for an appointment suffer from “massive” mental health impacts and ripple effects on those around the patient.