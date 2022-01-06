Gwen Lawson's Bowls column: 2021-22 season has resumed

The 2021-22 bowls season has resumed in Northland

The 2021-22 bowls season has recommenced and the first activity on the agenda was the NZ National Open Singles and Pairs, which was held in Christchurch.

Diane Strawbridge and Karina Cooper qualified in the pairs, and although they lost in the round of 32 they had a very close match with some well-known NZ players.

Also competing were Sue Rokstad and Dawn Owens. Sue was playing with former Northlander Mary Brewster (who now resides in Christchurch), with Dawn playing in a composite team. Also competing was Skye Renes, representing a North Harbour combination with Wendy Jensen.

It was nice to see old Northland names pop up in the men's draw, with Dennis Brewster among them.

The eventual winners of the women's pairs were Sandra Keith and Bev Morel (Canterbury locals), who beat Clare Hendra and Taylor Bruce 19-9.

In the men's singles, it was the well-known Kelvin Scott who beat Tony Grantham 21-14 in the final.

The remainder of the week saw matches in the women's singles and the men's pairs, and this competition finishes today.

Today also sees the closing of entries for the Women's Inter Club Sevens and also the Men's Centre 1-5 year Junior Singles. Both events will be played on January 15-16. For the sevens, clubs please remember to provide a marker and for the 1-5 Junior event Clubs please ensure that you support your players and bring a marker also.

The draw will be forwarded to all competing clubs. For a late entry, please email the events manager or use the centre website.

The first delayed competition for Northland Women's Representative players (Premier 1) will be held at Mangawhai greens on Sunday, January 23. Teams from Counties-Manukau, Auckland, Far North and Northland will compete in singles, pairs and fours. Play starts at 9.30am. The teams to compete will be announced shortly.

Reminder to clubs: The 1-5 Year Junior Sixes will be played at Northland Anniversary weekend at Kensington on Monday, January 31. Entry forms have been sent to clubs. Please get your teams together, and don't leave it until the last minute. This is an any combination event.

Clubs may enter more than one team, and two clubs may combine to form a team. This events is played as single, pair and a triple per team.

Events coming up:

Saturday - Sunday: Whangārei 2x4x2 Mens pairs

Sunday: Arapaohue MX Triples

Wednesday: Maungatapere 2 BowlMens triples; Leigh Mens Triples

Thursday: Dargaville AC Triples, Waipū AC Triples.

January 15-16: 1-5 Year Junior Singles; Women's Interclub 7's tournament.