Northland Kittyhawks hold their annual tournament at Waipū next Monday.

The Northland Kittyhawks are holding their annual tournament at Waipū on Monday, November 28 at 9.30am. Any male bowler within the Northland Centre can enter. It's two bowl triples, with lunch supplied.

Profits for the day will go to The Northland Rescue Helicopter's 2022 appeal. For entry, please contact Roly Brown on 09 432 0109 or Dave Orford on 09 283 9638.

This weekend, the Centre Open Championship Fours for men and women are being played. Section play for men at Dargaville, and Kamo for women on Saturday. Play starts at 8.45am.

I have one vacancy for a men's team (one team entered twice). Please contact me on 027 329 8011. Post section will be at Waipū on Sunday.

Entries received are:

Men - R. Burgin, J. Dunn, T. Moyle, J. Carruthers, J. Parker, M. Haslam, G. Fraser, S. Nitchell, P. Wightman, M. Curran, B. Barnetta.

Women - B. Hopper, A. Connery, A. Halls, J. Strong, W. Sarjeant, S. Rokstad, S. Lauder, M. Attwood, S. Stirling, K. Wintle, P. Brewster, S. Rogers.

Round one of the Bowls3Five Tournament will start next Wednesday, November 23, at Kensington Bowling Club at 6.15pm. Trial ends will start at 6pm.

Thirteen club teams have entered and I have one vacancy. It will run for seven rounds, with the final being played on February 8.

The centre winner will receive an expenses-paid trip to Wellington for the final thanks to the New Zealand sponsors.

Teams entered are:

Kensington x4; Kamo x3; Onerahi, Maungakaramea, Ngunguru x2; Hikurangi, Whangārei.

Events next week:

Tuesday - Kamo AC Fours

Wednesday - Whangārei Women's Triples

Thursday - Ngunguru AC Triples

Friday - One Tree Pt AC 2x4x2 pairs

Saturday - Leigh AC Triples; Onerahi AC Triples

Sunday - Hikurangi AC Triples

Monday (November 28) - Kittyhawks at Waipū

On November 27, representative teams Premier 1 and 2 travel to Kerikeri and Year 1-5 men and women play Far North at Kensington. Play starts at 9am. Singles, pairs and fours will be played.