Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

‘Give 16 year-olds a voting voice’, Northlanders say

By
6 mins to read
Darius Martin-Baker of the Youth Advisory Group is for the voting age to go down to 16. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Darius Martin-Baker of the Youth Advisory Group is for the voting age to go down to 16. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Sixteen-year-olds should be given the right to vote, according to a neuroscience educator, Northland Youth Advisory Group Member, and youth worker.

The Supreme Court last week ruled in favour of the voting age in Aotearoa

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate