Northern Advocate
Games and parties galore at Northland rugby clubs' centennial celebrations
Quick Read
Action from the golden oldies match between OBM and Manaia.
There was plenty of time for old mates to catch up, play in golden oldies matches and have dinner together at two rugby clubs in Whangārei over the long weekend.
Hora Hora and Old Boys Marist celebrated their 100th at their respective clubs and there was no shortage of stories, particularly from those that have been with the clubs the longest.
The celebrations coincided with the last round of Tyrepower club rugby competition.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham captured the joyous occasion for both clubs.