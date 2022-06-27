Action from the golden oldies match between OBM and Manaia.

Part of the small crowd that turned up to watch the golden oldies match at OBM.

OBM No 8 Tovo Faleafa on the charge in his side's 22-22 draw against Kamo in the last round of premier rugby competition.

Kamo's Tamati Tua evades a tackle on the left wing against OBM.

Referee Gavin Benney keeps a close eye on the golden oldies' clash between OBM and Manaia.

There was plenty of time for old mates to catch up, play in golden oldies matches and have dinner together at two rugby clubs in Whangārei over the long weekend.

Hora Hora and Old Boys Marist celebrated their 100th at their respective clubs and there was no shortage of stories, particularly from those that have been with the clubs the longest.

The celebrations coincided with the last round of Tyrepower club rugby competition.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham captured the joyous occasion for both clubs.