Fumigator at Northport prepare for new rules around methyl bromide

New rules on the use of methyl bromide on logs at ports, including Northport at Marsden Pt, above, come into effect in the New Year.

Debarking operations at Northport have been expanded in preparation for additional controls around the use of heavily restricted log fumigant, methyl bromide, that take effect in the new year.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) imposed comprehensive new rules in August to ensure methyl bromide is fully recaptured, as well as several controls covering ventilation, notification and reporting.

Methyl bromide is a toxic and ozone-depleting substance, which India and China require to be used on logs they receive from New Zealand. It is a biosecurity tool, used internationally to kill pests.

Recapture means using technology to remove the methyl bromide gas from the fumigated enclosure so that after use it cannot be released into the air.

From January 1, 2022, stepped increases will be applied to the recapture of methyl bromide from containers and covered log stacks.

A total ban on methyl bromide fumigation aboard ships takes effect from the start of 2023.

Genera is the company that fumigates logs at Northport and it has expanded debarking operations at the port in recent times. Debarking is an alternative to fumigation that is accepted by some countries that import logs from New Zealand.

In a short statement, Genera said it was fully aware of the new regulations and would ensure all operations met the requirements from the start of 2022.

Northport commercial manager David Finchett said the company has been working with Genera and log exporters to ensure they were prepared for the implementation of the new rules.

"Our site will be fully compliant with the new requirements; we will ensure that they are followed at Northport in exactly the same way as we have overseen compliance with the procedures used to date.

"Fumigation is something that log exporters arrange themselves because they are required to do so by the countries they export timber to. It is also used under MPI direction to manage biosecurity risks associated with some imports."

EPA's general manager of hazardous substances group, Dr Chris Hill, said the new rules provided a clear and structured pathway for industry to reduce the amount of methyl bromide that was emitted.

He said there would also be larger buffer zones to prevent people from being in the vicinity while the gas is being used. As well, he said local councils and affected parties, including neighbouring marae and other community facilities, must be notified before fumigation took place.

Hill said the EPA, WorkSafe and local authorities all have responsibilities for compliance, monitoring and enforcement activities relating to methyl bromide.