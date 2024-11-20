From left, Hilda Halkyard-Harawira, Dr Ingrid Visser, Tia Ashby, and Vanessa Kite are Kiwibank Local Hero medallists.
Four Northland women have been named in Kiwibank’s Local Hero awards.
The initiative recognises Kiwis who are making a difference in their communities and embody the spirit of Aotearoa.
Conservationist and marine biologist Dr Ingrid Visser, Māori activist Hilda Halkyard-Harawira, healthcare leader Tia Ashby, and mental health champion Vanessa Kite are four of 100 people named countrywide.
The women are in the running to be crowned the 2025 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Award.
Dr Ingrid Visser is a familiar face in the world of orca conservation and is considered New Zealand’s own Dr Jane Goodall.
Her work to research and protect orcas has led to her being the co-founder of organisations Global Orca Charity, Dolphinaria-Free Europe, Orca Research Trust, and the Free Morgan Foundation.
Throughout her 30 years of experience in the field, Visser has featured in David Attenborough’s Animal Planet as well as documentaries for National Geographic and the BBC.
While contributing to global efforts to aid captive aquatic mammals, she has continued to rescue stranded orcas on local shores.
Hilda Halkyard-Harawira
Hilda Halkyard-Harawira (Ngāti Hauā, Te Rarawa) is a prominent figure in the tino rangatiratanga (Māori Sovereignty) movement.
Her commitment to confronting racism led her to champion initiatives such as the national Māori flag competition and in 1979 challenge derogatory haka performances at the University of Auckland.
She is an impassioned advocate for te reo Māori usage and education, and her work bringing kura kaupapa Māori to the rural North has created better outcomes for tamariki and rangatahi Māori.
Halkyard-Harawira continues to fight against systemic racism and advocate for Māori rights.
Tia Ashby
Tia Ashby (Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri, Ngāpuhi, Rarotonga, Te Āti Awa) has been pivotal in Northland’s Covid-19 response and continues transforming health outcomes for Māori, Pasifika, and other vulnerable people.
Ashby has a background in business and studied value-based healthcare at Harvard University, which undoubtedly contributed to her work in spearheading health initiatives linked to social inequities.