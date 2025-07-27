Advertisement
Formerly homeless couple urge action on Kaitāia’s housing crisis

Jenny Ling
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

Hera and Lena Greaves, who have both lived on the street, are saddened by the increase in homelessness in Kaitaia. Photo / Jenny Ling

A Northland couple who survived many years sleeping on the streets are shocked and heartbroken at the increase in Kaitāia’s homelessness.

Hera and Lena Greaves recently moved to Northland after years living rough in the lower North Island and say something needs to change to address the number of

Save