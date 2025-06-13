Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

On The Up: Kaitāia cafe offers free meals to tackle hidden homelessness

Jenny Ling
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Tane and Maryjane Manukau from Mj’z Cafe are doing their best to help Kaitāia's homeless by giving them free meals. Photo / Denise Piper

Tane and Maryjane Manukau from Mj’z Cafe are doing their best to help Kaitāia's homeless by giving them free meals. Photo / Denise Piper

When Maryjane and Tane Manukau returned to the Far North from Auckland five years ago, they were struck by “hidden” homelessness and significant hardship in their small town.

The couple opened Mj’z Seafood and Whānau Kai in Kaitāia during the Covid-19 pandemic, and quickly began noticing locals living on the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate