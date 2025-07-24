Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Former Black Fern Cheryl Waaka battles stage 4 bowel cancer

By Mihingarangi Forbes
RNZ·
4 mins to read

Cheryl Waaka, a former Black Fern, is battling stage 4 bowel cancer and fundraising for treatment. Photo / Photosport

Cheryl Waaka, a former Black Fern, is battling stage 4 bowel cancer and fundraising for treatment. Photo / Photosport

By Mihingarangi Forbes of RNZ

Cheryl Waaka, a former Black Fern and a māmā of two teenagers, is now facing her toughest opponent yet, stage 4 bowel cancer.

She was a fit and strong wāhine Māori hailing from Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Kahungunu, she’s won two World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save