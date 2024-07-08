Former All Blacks to take on MPs in Northland rugby clash

The Rumble in Russell, set down for July 27, will take place a stone’s throw from the place New Zealand politics began almost 185 years ago.
Hosted by the Rugby For Life Charitable Trust and Russell Rugby Club, the free community event aims to raise money, support grassroots rugby, and offer a shot in the arm to a region hit hard by Covid lockdowns, extreme weather and infrastructure failures.
The Rugby For Life invitational team will be coached by “Kamo Kid” Ian Jones and Taniwha centurion David Holwell, and led by former All Blacks captain Taine Randell.
The team will be made up of players from Northland rugby clubs bolstered by big names such as Rene Ranger, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Rua Tipoki, DJ Forbes and Kevin Senio.
At the other end of the field, rugby veteran and Northland legend Ritchie Guy will coach the parliamentary team, captained by Labour’s Peeni Henare, who hails from nearby Moerewa.
The former defence minister will be joined by Police Minister Mark Mitchell, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts and fellow National MPs Tom Rutherford, Ryan Hamilton and James Meager, along with ACT’s Cameron Luxton.
New Zealand First deputy leader Shane Jones, another Northland boy, is listed as a non-playing reserve.