Former All Blacks to take on MPs in Northland rugby clash

At the other end of the field, rugby veteran and Northland legend Ritchie Guy will coach the parliamentary team, captained by Labour’s Peeni Henare, who hails from nearby Moerewa.

The former defence minister will be joined by Police Minister Mark Mitchell, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts and fellow National MPs Tom Rutherford, Ryan Hamilton and James Meager, along with ACT’s Cameron Luxton.

Peeni Henare will captain the parliamentary side. Photo / Michael Cunningham

New Zealand First deputy leader Shane Jones, another Northland boy, is listed as a non-playing reserve.

Jones said he was delighted to bring such a large government contingent to Russell and help raise Northland’s profile.

“We want the community to enjoy the day, rub shoulders with rugby heroes and MPs, and be a part of the after-match activities just as they would with any other community rugby game,” he said.

To that end, the historic Duke of Marlborough Hotel will change its name for the evening so it can host the after-match function as the honorary clubrooms for Russell Rugby Club.

The Duke of Marlborough Hotell will host the after-match activities Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Duke, on the Russell waterfront, was the first hotel in New Zealand to be granted a liquor licence.

Rugby For Life ambassador and former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry said the event also deserved recognition for the Russell Rugby and Sports Club.

“The volunteers in this community have worked tirelessly to provide not only rugby but all sports to the community for over 80 years. It’s great to recognise their achievements and history.”

Over the past 25 years, the New Zealand Parliamentary Rugby Team had played hundreds of fixtures around the country, raising money for local charities and causes.

The Rumble in Russell would support charities such as the Russell Rugby and Sports Club, and the Rugby For Life Leadership programme.












