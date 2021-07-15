Flava to return to Whangārei with its own frequency

The Flava team with Suzie Cato.

The return of Flava's old-school hip-hop and RnB sounds to the air waves will be music to Whangārei fans' ears on Monday when it launches with 10,000 non-stop songs.

New Zealand Media and Entertainment's (NZME) Flava Radio station is bringing its "Old School Hip Hop and RnB" sound to Whangārei radio listeners via radio frequency as opposed to the current source of the free iHeartRadio App.

While it was formerly available in Northland via a terrestrial frequency, it has been kept as a digital audio station, but with a new frequency available and a fresh new format, Flava's back.

From Monday, Flava, which focuses on music from the 1990s and 2000s, can be tuned in on 106FM with Coast FM moving to a new Northland-wide frequency of 96.4FM.



Said NZME chief content officer Mike McClung: "When we launched Flava's Old School Hip Hop and RnB format last year, we had in mind to bring Flava back to Whangārei. We're very excited to see those plans come to fruition."

To celebrate the return of Flava, Whangārei listeners will be treated to 10,000 non-stop songs from its Old School Hip Hop and RnB playlist.

Flava content director Ross Flahive said, "Playing all of these tracks non-stop and back-to-back is the perfect warm-up for Flava's Whangārei fans. Then it'll be Flava "full-noise" with the boys from Sol3 Mio on Flava Breakfast and our daytime hosts Athena and Azura from 16 August."

Flava's Drive Host Athena Angelou described the move to broadcast across Whangārei as the "best birthday present for all of us".

"The feedback we're all still getting about the amazing songs we play is off the charts. So, now that we can have a whole bunch of Whangārei whanāu joining all our fans on iHeartRadio is brilliant."