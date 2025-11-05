Sibili, an 18-year-old male, was born at the Kamo sanctuary, along with his brother Sabie, who is not one of the five big cats left.

In an update today, Janette Vallance, facility operator of the sanctuary, said the two euthanised lions had untreatable conditions and were deteriorating.

“These decisions were made with deep care and consideration.”

She said the wellbeing of the five remaining lions – females Shikira, 21, and Cleo, 19, and males Abdullah, 19, and 18-year-old brothers Timba and Themba – was a priority.

Lioness Shikira is one of the last five big cats.

“We want to reassure everyone that we have thoroughly investigated options for the remaining lions.

“Unfortunately, due to their age, number and complex needs, relocation is not a viable or humane option.”

The Northern Advocate has previously reported expert comment that the lions cannot be released into the wild because they lack the hunting and social skills needed to survive.

Rehoming them to a zoo, sanctuary or suitably registered welfare centre was unlikely because of their number.

“However, there is a glimmer of hope,” Vallance said, with some individuals expressing an interest in buying the sanctuary and continuing to care for the lions.

The 32.5ha property was put up for sale in August.

The property that is home to the Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary is on the market. Photo / NZME

Vallance said “immense pressure” had been added to the situation after the sanctuary learned 10 days ago that its funding was being cut.

While exact details about funding remain unclear, the sanctuary was funded and operated by Bolton Equities, a private investment company.

“While the timeframe is short and the situation remains uncertain, we are doing everything we can to explore this possibility and keep hope alive.”

Vallance said it had been in contact with animal rescue charity Huha NZ.

“We remain open to any constructive conversations that may help secure a future for the remaining lions.”

News of the lions’ fate earlier this week created both an uproar and a wave of sympathy.

Vallance said that, while she had received many kind messages of condolence and support, there had also been the opposite.

“Sadly, overnight, the tone of some messages directed at me personally has become threatening and abusive.

“We understand that emotions are high, but we ask for kindness and respect as we navigate this heartbreaking situation.”

MPI said it had staff on site on Tuesday to check the park’s plan. They returned yesterday after the two lions were euthanised.

The sanctuary has closed to the public.

It was once home to 33 endangered cats, including lions, white tigers, leopards and cheetahs.

That was in the early 2000s, when it was called Zion Wildlife Gardens and when controversial founder Craig Busch, dubbed “The Lion Man”, and his mother Patricia were at the helm.

New Zealand’s only black leopard, Mandla, lived at the sanctuary until a rapid health decline meant he was euthanised in 2023.

Huha NZ has been approached for comment.