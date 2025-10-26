Advertisement
Updated

Whangārei fire contained after smoke pours through Cameron St sushi shop

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

The fire broke out about 9.45am on Monday at Asahi Sushi Bar on Cameron St. Photo / Denise Piper

Fire crews took nearly two hours to contain a fire in a commercial kitchen in Whangārei’s Cameron St.

The fire in Asahi Sushi Bar broke out about 9.45am on Monday.

Three fire crews fought the smoke-filled blaze in the two-level, multi-tenanted building, Fire and Emergency shift manager Paul Radden said.

