Kitchen crew were getting ready for a busy Labour Day Monday lunchtime, she said.
She did not believe anyone was hurt.
For almost an hour after the fire broke out, thick black smoke continued to billow out of the store, while fire crews wore breathing apparatus to enter the building.
While the nearby shops and Cameron St Mall were relatively quiet due to the long weekend, many pedestrians still stopped to watch the fire crews in action.
Radden said a fire investigator would be on scene to determine the cause of the blaze.
