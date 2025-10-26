The fire broke out about 9.45am on Monday at Asahi Sushi Bar on Cameron St. Photo / Denise Piper

Fire crews took nearly two hours to contain a fire in a commercial kitchen in Whangārei’s Cameron St.

The fire in Asahi Sushi Bar broke out about 9.45am on Monday.

Three fire crews fought the smoke-filled blaze in the two-level, multi-tenanted building, Fire and Emergency shift manager Paul Radden said.

Cameron St, between Bank St and the Cameron St Mall, was closed to allow the fire trucks access to the building but reopened just before midday.

Asahi Sushi Bar owner Jenny Seo said she thought the fire started in an electric stove.