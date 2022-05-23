Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Firearms seized and an arrest made in the Far North

Northland police have arrested a man and seized two firearms in Horeke in the Far North. Photo / NZME

Northern Advocate

A person allegedly in possession of a firearm has been arrested in the Far North.

Several police units arrived on Rahiri Settlement Rd in Horeke just after 10.30am today after reports a person was in possession of a firearm.

Cordons were put in place and members of the public advised to avoid the area while the incident was resolved.

There are no injuries as a result of the arrest.

A police spokeswoman said an 18-year-old male has been arrested and two firearms seized in relation to the incident.

A small police presence will remain in the area while enquiries are ongoing.

