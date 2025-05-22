Maungatūroto Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Paddy Thornton (right), here with senior firefighter Greg Holst, says the house was fully involved in flames when the fire crew arrived. Photo / NZME

A man was taken to hospital suffering from moderate smoke inhalation after a house fire in the Northland town of Maungatūroto on Thursday night.

The house was badly gutted but firefighters were able to save neighbouring houses from the flames.

Fire and Emergency were alerted to the blaze on Bickerstaffe Rd about 8.45pm, said Maungatūroto Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Paddy Thornton.

The fire was totally involved by the time the first firefighters arrived, he said.

A man who lived at the home was outside by that stage but suffered smoke inhalation, Thornton said.