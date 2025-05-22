Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Fire in Maungatūroto, Northland, leaves one hospitalised, badly damages house

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Maungatūroto Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Paddy Thornton (right), here with senior firefighter Greg Holst, says the house was fully involved in flames when the fire crew arrived. Photo / NZME

Maungatūroto Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Paddy Thornton (right), here with senior firefighter Greg Holst, says the house was fully involved in flames when the fire crew arrived. Photo / NZME

A man was taken to hospital suffering from moderate smoke inhalation after a house fire in the Northland town of Maungatūroto on Thursday night.

The house was badly gutted but firefighters were able to save neighbouring houses from the flames.

Fire and Emergency were alerted to the blaze on Bickerstaffe Rd about 8.45pm, said Maungatūroto Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Paddy Thornton.

The fire was totally involved by the time the first firefighters arrived, he said.

A man who lived at the home was outside by that stage but suffered smoke inhalation, Thornton said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hato Hone St John sent a first response unit and an ambulance. The patient was taken to Whangārei Hospital in a moderate condition.

Four fire crews from Maungatūroto, Kaiwaka and Waipū were needed to control the blaze, many using breathing apparatus, Thornton said.

The house on fire had close neighbours on either side – including one using a garden hose to keep the flames at bay – so firefighters had to work hard to ensure the fire did not spread.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The burning house had severe damage after flames got into the roof space, Thornton said.

Firefighters left about 11.30pm but were called back again on Friday morning after a hot spot from the fire began smouldering.

Thornton admitted the volunteers from the Maungatūroto station would be tired after a busy week of volunteering and working their day jobs. He encouraged people to consider volunteering to help the core crew out.

Fire investigators are now at the scene to establish how the fire was started.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate