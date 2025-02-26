Whangārei house fire leaves one person in critical condition

Five fire engines took about an hour to control the blaze. Photo / NZME

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Five fire engines took about an hour to control the blaze. Photo / NZME

A kitchen fire in Whangārei has left one person in a critical condition.

The fire on Kahiwi St in the suburb of Raumanga started just after 8pm on Wednesday night.

One patient was taken to Whangārei Hospital in a critical condition by Hato Hone St John, which sent one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle to the blaze.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Carren Larking said the fire was in the kitchen of the 100sq m residential structure.

Five fire appliances, from Whangārei and Portland, took just over an hour to control the blaze, she said.