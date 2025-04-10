“As the population in the North grows, so does our workload.”
To give an example of how often Northland firefighters were being pulled to the frontline, the Kaitāia Volunteer Fire Brigade – Northland’s busiest volunteer station – averaged a callout a day. On their heels were Kerikeri, Kaikohe and Dargaville.
Rogers said firefighters did a much better job nowadays of protecting themselves as more was known about the carcinogens they are exposed to.
He acknowledged Fire and Emergency NZ “did well” looking after its volunteers but said sometimes they needed more than could be given.
United Fire Brigades’ Association board chairman Peter Dunne said in the association’s report that it was time the Government and other decision-makers recognised the enormous contribution volunteer firefighters made by ensuring their needs were always top of mind.
“ACC does not cover mental trauma experienced by volunteer firefighters on duty, or chronic workplace illness because it is considered in law to be a leisure activity.
“That fact is astonishing and cannot continue,” Dunne said.
Minister for ACC Scott Simpson said a significant number of factors had to be taken into account when considering changes to ACC scheme coverage.
“There needs to be a careful balance between fairness and ensuring the sustainability of the scheme, and not expanding it beyond its legislated purpose.”