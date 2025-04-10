She started the petition because she believed the Government needed to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of volunteers, some of whom she claimed were suffering because of the situation.

Waipu fire chief Alan Vaile said volunteers were doing the same job as paid firefighters so if it was good enough for them to be covered by ACC, volunteers should have the same coverage.

A report into volunteer firefighting released last year by the United Fire Brigades’ Association showed unpaid firefighters made up 86% of Fire and Emergency NZ’s front line.

Volunteer firefighters responded to 85% of all vegetation fires, 71% of medical emergencies, 70% of motor vehicle crashes and 42% of structure fires, the report stated.

Vaile believed a legislation change was important given the number of traumatic incidents volunteers attended and the carcinogens they encountered during fires.

He said without ACC cover, volunteer firefighters could not afford to have time off work if they were injured or became unwell because of firefighting.

“If they haven’t got private insurance then they’re really out on the bones of their a***, aren’t they?”

Kaitāia fire chief Craig Rogers said if the changes went ahead, volunteers impacted by post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and/or cancer would be able to get the support they needed.

“Those are the two biggies that until this point are not recognised by ACC.”

Kaitāia fire chief Craig Rogers. Photo / NZME

Rogers explained that PTSD and cancer were major concerns for all firefighters, as many attended job after job and over many years of employment or volunteering.

“As the population in the North grows, so does our workload.”

To give an example of how often Northland firefighters were being pulled to the frontline, the Kaitāia Volunteer Fire Brigade – Northland’s busiest volunteer station – averaged a callout a day. On their heels were Kerikeri, Kaikohe and Dargaville.

Rogers said firefighters did a much better job nowadays of protecting themselves as more was known about the carcinogens they are exposed to.

He acknowledged Fire and Emergency NZ “did well” looking after its volunteers but said sometimes they needed more than could be given.

United Fire Brigades’ Association board chairman Peter Dunne said in the association’s report that it was time the Government and other decision-makers recognised the enormous contribution volunteer firefighters made by ensuring their needs were always top of mind.

United Fire Brigades’ Association board chairman Peter Dunne. Photo / Mike Scott

“ACC does not cover mental trauma experienced by volunteer firefighters on duty, or chronic workplace illness because it is considered in law to be a leisure activity.

“That fact is astonishing and cannot continue,” Dunne said.

Minister for ACC Scott Simpson said a significant number of factors had to be taken into account when considering changes to ACC scheme coverage.

“There needs to be a careful balance between fairness and ensuring the sustainability of the scheme, and not expanding it beyond its legislated purpose.”

Simpson said volunteer firefighters were eligible for physical injury cover under ACC. Any mental harm linked to those injuries was also covered.

He made the point that those firefighters could access support outside ACC via the health system and other services.

Simpson acknowledged the “incredibly important and selfless contribution” volunteer firefighters made to their communities, as well the efforts of those raising awareness about the issue.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the safety and wellbeing of volunteers was paramount to the organisation.

“We have controls in place to reduce the risk of harm from exposure to carcinogens, and we supply personal protective gear to help minimise this risk.”

Free annual health checks and wellbeing support were available to all firefighters.

The petition closes on April 30 and has more than 30,000 signatures.