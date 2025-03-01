Her quest to claim the world honour of longest single-handed distance sailed by a woman in a dinghy began when she set sail in her laser from Auckland on February 17, arriving in Northland about a week later.

Her planned route takes her up Northland’s eastern coastline via Whangaumu Bay, Ngunguru, Cape Brett, the Bay of Islands, Matauri, Whangaroa, finally finishing in Mangōnui sometime next week - wind permitting.

Heenan and a lone support crew worker Jackie Hillman, who is driving a small campervan called Dora in tandem with the sailing route, have stayed overnight in various coastal sites. Heenan said one of her personal favourites has been Whangaruru Beach camp.

While the Northland coastline is scenically spectacular, it was the people she has met along the way who have made the experience for her, Heenan said.

People fishing at Whangaruru were really interested in her expedition and when she arrived in Russell on Thursday, locals had not only arranged accommodation for her but safe storage of her boat overnight - even removing some fence palings to make the space available.

Heenan has years of experience sailing larger vessels and instructing sailing for them but says she had not been in a laser before this trip since she was 17.

Sailing such a small vessel is an entirely different experience - even the wildlife comes a lot closer to investigate than they would to larger boats, Heenan said.

She has been orbited by numerous little blue penguins at several spots en route and came face-to-face with a large shark near Goat Island.

The shortage of legroom has been a challenge at times but she pushes through with lots of yoga moves, Heenan said.

Lasers are an Olympic class of single-handed racing dinghy that do not vary in design, making any race in one all about the sailor’s ability, not the boat. With over 225,000 lasers in 140 countries, they are the world’s most popular adult and youth racing sailboats.

Their simple, lightweight design makes them easy to rig and transport.

Heenan’s sailing progress is updated every 10 minutes she is on the water, via a special feature on her Facebook page 600km Solo Sail for Sailability.

She said boaties who might catch a glimpse of her at sea in the Laser Record can give her a shout or a wave or some friendly words of encouragement on the radio VHF Ch 16.

Sailabilty is a global not-for-profit organisation with branches throughout New Zealand.

The group’s aim, as stated online, is: “to provide people with disabilities the opportunity to sail in safety and to experience adventure and freedom - building mobility, self-confidence and pride through achievement”.

“Many of our members have competed in sailing events including multiple World Championships and Paralympic Games. Others just want to have fun on the water and enjoy the freedom sailing can offer,” Sailability Auckland says.

Heenan says she first encountered the opportunities Sailability provides through her work with the Blind Foundation.

“I was really impressed by Sailability’s approach and ‘can do’ attitude.”

Anyone keen to donate, can do so here

