Whangaruru is latest Northland community to get new Coastguard boat

Whangaruru's new Coastguard Rescue Vessel, Whangaruru Rescue.

Whangaruru is the latest Northland community to get a new Coastguard rescue boat that was previously been used in the America's Cup.

On Saturday the volunteer crew of Coastguard Whangaruru welcomed their new rescue boat.

Whangaruru's new Coastguard Rescue Vessel (CRV) is one of 26 high-spec craft that were first used as chase boats at this year's America's Cup.

Courtesy of a $9.8 million lottery grant, the boats have been reskinned and refitted for Coastguard units across the country that have been identified as having ageing vessels and limited capacity to fundraise.

Boats have already been given to North Kaipara rescue at Tinopai and Paihia.

Coastguard Whangaruru's CRV, named Tautahi by the local hapu after the guardian shark of Whangaruru, was welcomed into the harbour and blessed for safe passage on Saturday morning.

Coastguard New Zealand CEO Callum Gillespie is delighted that the partnership has significantly increased the local unit's capability in time for the anticipated busy summer season.

"While Whangaruru is one of Coastguard's smallest units, our volunteers operate across a vast area, covering Cape Brett in the north, east to the Poor Knights islands 20 miles offshore, and down to Whananaki in the south. The Whangaruru area is busy with many keen boaties over summer so this new vessel will prove invaluable to our volunteers keeping their local community safe."

Tautahi replaces RV Tangaroa, which after 22 years of increasingly patched-up service, will no longer be called upon to take on the challenging conditions which the crew often face when responding to calls between Cape Brett and the Poor Knights.

"No longer having to head out in big seas in a small boat will be a total game-changer for us and for the community," Coastguard Whangaruru's Nathalie LeBlanc said.

"Having this purpose-designed boat that can hit 40 knots will not only keep us safe responding to distress calls, but look after our community and the many boaties who come to and through our waters."