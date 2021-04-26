Fine weather for Northland

Mostly fine weather is expected across Northland throughout this week. Photo / John Stone

A mainly fine weather with isolated showers is in store for Northland for the rest of this week. Daytime temperatures will hover between 18C and 20C, dropping down to single digit in the evening and the westerlies will turn to southerlies this evening. Humidity will be around 65 per cent and weather conditions perfect for boaties, surfers, and swimmers.

Surfer safe

A female surfer initially thought to have been caught in a rip managed to safely get out of the water near Shipwreck Bay in Ahipara. Police and Surf Lifesaving were called to assist about 2.30pm on Sunday and an inflatable life raft was put on the water. The surfer wasn't found and police were notified yesterday morning that she had safely got out of the water and didn't require medical attention. No further action was required.

Teen driver stopped

Police managed to pull over a 16-year-old female who got into a car after a domestic dispute and initially failed to stop for the flashing blue/red lights. It started off as a pursuit on Hillcrest Rd in Kaikohe yesterday morning but police managed to pull the car over on Old Bay Rd and speak to the teenager.

Crazy Cowgirls

The Crazy Cowgirls of Pemberley Ranch will play at the Octagon Theatre in Regent, Whangārei, starting this Thursday. A smart and funny spin on Jane Austen's finest romance, Pride and Prejudice, set in the Wild West, the story gets a southern twist on age-old themes of love, money and manners. The movie will run from 7pm from Thursday until Sunday. Tickets are available from Craniums, 10 Reyburn House Lane at The Town Basin. Dinner and show costs $48, Sunday matinee and show $35, and $30 for show-only anytime.

Rock festival turns 32

The Bay of Islands Country Rock Festival is 32 this year, and still going strong. This year's event, which starts on Friday, May 7, will once again see more than 40 musicians performing at multiple locations in Paihia and Russell over three days, with Brendan Duggan, Suzanne Prentice and Gray Bartlett topping the bill.

Have your say

Residents' survey - have your say

Northland residents are being urged to have their say on the overall performance of Northland Regional Council. The Residents' Survey, open until May 28, aims to understand if residents are satisfied with the regional council's services, and how the services are delivered and communicated. The results will help the council know whether it is meeting performance targets and what it can improve on. The survey is conducted by Key Research, which carries out similar surveys for other councils authorities in Northland and New Zealand.