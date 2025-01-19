Next they sent a card to Otago in August for a nephew’s birthday, two birthday cards sent to Auckland in October, and two cards sent in December – one to the North Island, one to the South Island. None of the cards were received.

They estimate eight cards or letters were sent last year – all to known addresses and with their return address included – and all went missing.

Tracked mail has also been a problem. In November, Yanakopulos sent a one-of-a-kind handmade travel bag, valued about $300, to Auckland through an economy tracked bag.

The tracking system shows it was collected from Waimamaku on November 8, but no further scanning or tracing was shown. The package never reached the recipient, the other grandmother of Yanakopulos’ young grandson.

“It was a gift to say ‘thank you for being so cool looking after our grandson’. It was something that was supposed to be magic, but this has taken all the joy out of it for me.”

When Yanakopulos tried to complain to NZ Post about the lack of delivery, she was initially told her item was prohibited because it was over the $250 value limit for economy post and she would not get any compensation.

NZ Post says it has robust internal security measures, and Northland mail and parcels are being delivered as expected. Photo / Michael Cunningham

However, when the Northern Advocate started investigating, NZ Post said it would provide her up to $250 compensation in recognition of the way the case was handled.

Yanakopulos is still disappointed no one got to the bottom of what happened to the parcel. She filed a complaint with police.

Rust also tried to send a tracked package from Waimamaku to Otago without success on December 13. He was unable to trace this package because the tracking number he was given was invalid.

“It hasn’t been easy to follow up or lodge a complaint with them [NZ Post] ... This has just disappeared into thin air and I can’t even lodge a complaint.”

Rust said his issue was not the value of the package, but the fact his personal information – including a detailed letter to a family member – is now missing and potentially in the hands of a thief.

“If someone wanted to use those details, it opens it up to fraud. I feel a bit unnerved.”

The couple have not had any trouble receiving mail.

When Yanakopulos posted on her local Facebook page, numerous Hokianga and Kaikohe residents commented they were having trouble sending mail, and one person did not receive a bank card.

Some people commented how sad it was that grandmothers could no longer send their grandchildren cards.

“This is not just us, this is something much bigger,” Yanakopulos said.

“With two cards posted on the same day, one to the North Island, one to the South Island – it’s not just someone randomly stealing out of letterboxes at the same time.”

But NZ Post said in a statement the organisation had not identified any issues or blockages in the Northland network, and both mail and parcel deliveries were being carried out as expected.

“We have robust internal security measures in place while an item is in our network but, once delivered, any theft after delivery becomes a police matter and this is not something NZ Post records.”

NZ Post confirmed it was offering compensation to Yanakopulos for the lost parcel.

“Unfortunately, due to the nature of delivery logistics, from time to time items do go missing or are misdelivered. In this instance, we have reached out to the customer in question to discuss their parcel directly.”

Police said they had not had any reports of mail theft in the Hokianga area, other than Yanakopulos’ report. They encourage anyone who is a victim of theft to report it online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or call 105.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.