Far North Mayor/Kahika Moko Tepania will host a ‘game changing’ summit for Māori, business, and political leaders in Kerikeri in November

A first-of-its-kind event for local government in New Zealand is coming to the Far North, with Mayor/Kahika Moko Tepania saying it will be a game changer for the district.

Leaders in Te Ao Māori, business, the community and politics will gather alongside interested residents from throughout Far North communities on November 12, at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri for the Road to Recovery event.

On the night, Tepania will present the district’s first State of the Far North address, where he will discuss the recent challenges the district has faced and outline the council’s ongoing efforts to support communities in overcoming these difficulties.

“Road to Recovery is the theme of the night, where we’ll roll out the council’s vision for improving our district by opening the books to share with you the really great things in the works for the Far North. We want the impact of these plans to resonate from the tail of the fish [Te Hiku o te Ika] to the head of the fish [Wellington],” Tepania said.

He said the address will showcase the initiatives and strategies being implemented to ensure a resilient and prosperous future for all residents in the Far North, including “exciting announcements and updates on major projects”.