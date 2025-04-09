Some of the new Kāinga Ora homes on Clark Rd, Kerikeri, that were opened recently. Named Te Tira, it is the Far North’s newest social housing development.

Fourteen new social houses, including two built for those living with disabilities, have opened in Kerikeri following a whakawātea (blessing) by Ngāti Rēhia hapū leaders.

The Far North’s newest social housing development, delivered by Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities, completes the second and final stage of the 22-home development in central Kerikeri, which includes an onsite communal park space for residents.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia chairman Kipa Munro said the finished development had stayed true to the name ‘Te Tira’ gifted by their hapū.

“Te Tira has not only lived up to its name, which means homes that are climate-smart, secure and respectful, the homes also represent a small but important step towards addressing the housing shortage facing whānau in the Far North.”

Kāinga Ora regional director Jeff Murray said the homes had been built for people of all ages and abilities.