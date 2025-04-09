Advertisement
Far North’s newest social housing development opens in Kerikeri

Mike Dinsdale
By
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Some of the new Kāinga Ora homes on Clark Rd, Kerikeri, that were opened recently. Named Te Tira, it is the Far North’s newest social housing development.

Fourteen new social houses, including two built for those living with disabilities, have opened in Kerikeri following a whakawātea (blessing) by Ngāti Rēhia hapū leaders.

The Far North’s newest social housing development, delivered by Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities, completes the second and final stage of the 22-home development in central Kerikeri, which includes an onsite communal park space for residents.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia chairman Kipa Munro said the finished development had stayed true to the name ‘Te Tira’ gifted by their hapū.

“Te Tira has not only lived up to its name, which means homes that are climate-smart, secure and respectful, the homes also represent a small but important step towards addressing the housing shortage facing whānau in the Far North.”

Kāinga Ora regional director Jeff Murray said the homes had been built for people of all ages and abilities.

“The development is a mix of two- and three-bedroom homes, making them suitable for small families, couples and older persons. Additionally, two of the ground-floor homes are accessible, providing those living with disabilities greater independence.”

Accessible homes provide greater independence for those with disabilities, injury or impairments through design features, including wide hallways and doorways, power points and light switches at suitable heights, wet bathrooms with handrails and level access.

Jasem Saleh, development director at build partner Gemscott, said Te Tira had been a collaborative project focussed on well-built and well-designed homes.

“At every step of this project, we have worked in close partnership with the community, Ngāti Rēhia, Kainga Ora and the Far North District Council, and the finished product is testament to these partnerships. We have taken great care to deliver high-quality homes as well as access to outdoor living, be it a garden, patio or balcony, and the opportunity to connect and socialise at the onsite park space.”

Suitable whānau on the Ministry of Social Development’s housing register will be matched to the homes over the coming weeks.

In the Far North, almost 500 people are registered on the social housing waiting list.

The new homes come as Far North District Council has put its 30-year Kerikeri spatial plan out for public consultation. It will see Kerikeri and Waipapa almost double over the next three decades.


