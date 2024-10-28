Far North leader Harry Burkhardt has been honoured at the 2024 Aotearoa Māori Business Leaders Awards.

Far North iwi leader Harry Burkhardt has been honoured as co-founder and managing director of Replas Ltd, an innovative company transforming waste plastic into valuable products.

Burkhardt (Ngāti Kuri) was given the Outstanding Māori Business Leader award at the 2024 Aotearoa Māori Business Leaders Awards last night.

The event, hosted by the University of Auckland Business School, celebrated the remarkable contributions of the Māori entrepreneurs, leaders and organisations shaping Aotearoa’s business landscape.

A macadamia pioneer, sustainable fisheries champions and a plastic waste-to-product business were among those honoured at the awards ceremony.

Six awards were presented, acknowledging the unique and powerful contributions of Māori leaders, each with their own inspiring story and unique approach to business.