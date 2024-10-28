Advertisement
Far North’s Harry Burkhardt honoured at Aotearoa Māori Business Leaders Awards

Far North leader Harry Burkhardt has been honoured at the 2024 Aotearoa Māori Business Leaders Awards.

Far North iwi leader Harry Burkhardt has been honoured as co-founder and managing director of Replas Ltd, an innovative company transforming waste plastic into valuable products.

Burkhardt (Ngāti Kuri) was given the Outstanding Māori Business Leader award at the 2024 Aotearoa Māori Business Leaders Awards last night.

The event, hosted by the University of Auckland Business School, celebrated the remarkable contributions of the Māori entrepreneurs, leaders and organisations shaping Aotearoa’s business landscape.

A macadamia pioneer, sustainable fisheries champions and a plastic waste-to-product business were among those honoured at the awards ceremony.

Six awards were presented, acknowledging the unique and powerful contributions of Māori leaders, each with their own inspiring story and unique approach to business.

The Replas system of processing waste plastic significantly reduces cost by using plastic waste that would otherwise be destined for landfill, and in turn reducing the negative impact on our natural environment.

Once recovered and recycled, the plastic resins are manufactured into a range of plastic products from slipsheet to mesh products and recycle bins.

Vanessa Hayes, founder of kaupapa Māori business Torere Macadamias, won the Entrepreneurial Māori Business Leader award.

Hayes and her team are growing the New Zealand macadamia industry, which has historically relied on imported macadamias.

Moana New Zealand was honoured with the Kaitiaki Business Leader award for their dedication to sustainable fisheries management. The seafood company is a 100% iwi-owned organisation with a deep sense of responsibility and respect for New Zealand’s fisheries.

Māori Women’s Development Inc, a charitable trust formed, managed and operated by Māori women, earned the Mānuka Henare award for its continued support of Māori women in business, offering loans and wrap-around support.

Traci Houpapa, chairwoman of the Federation of Māori Authorities, won the Māori Governance Leader award for her extensive leadership in business and governance, shaping the Māori business landscape. She holds a number of directorships and ministerial appointments, including Chiefs Rugby and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

The Dame Mira Szászy Alumni Award went to Karleen Everitt, a University of Auckland Business School graduate who has had a stellar career and is currently leading Te Ao Māori Strategy at ANZ Bank.


