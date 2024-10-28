The Outstanding Māori Business Leader award went to Burkhardt as co-founder and managing director of Replas Ltd, an innovative company transforming waste plastic into valuable products.
The Replas system of processing waste plastic significantly reduces cost by using plastic waste that would otherwise be destined for landfill, and in turn reducing the negative impact on our natural environment.
Once recovered and recycled, the plastic resins are manufactured into a range of plastic products from slipsheet to mesh products and recycle bins.
Vanessa Hayes, founder of kaupapa Māori business Torere Macadamias, won the Entrepreneurial Māori Business Leader award.
Hayes and her team are growing the New Zealand macadamia industry, which has historically relied on imported macadamias.
Moana New Zealand was honoured with the Kaitiaki Business Leader award for their dedication to sustainable fisheries management. The seafood company is a 100% iwi-owned organisation with a deep sense of responsibility and respect for New Zealand’s fisheries.
Māori Women’s Development Inc, a charitable trust formed, managed and operated by Māori women, earned the Mānuka Henare award for its continued support of Māori women in business, offering loans and wrap-around support.
Traci Houpapa, chairwoman of the Federation of Māori Authorities, won the Māori Governance Leader award for her extensive leadership in business and governance, shaping the Māori business landscape. She holds a number of directorships and ministerial appointments, including Chiefs Rugby and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.
The Dame Mira Szászy Alumni Award went to Karleen Everitt, a University of Auckland Business School graduate who has had a stellar career and is currently leading Te Ao Māori Strategy at ANZ Bank.