Courtney Keenan, from Graeme Dingle Foundation Far North, is jumping out of a plane on Sunday in the Bay of Islands to raise awareness and funds for the foundation.

A Far North woman is skydiving from 3.6km this weekend to overcome her fears and raise money and awareness of a national campaign to help youngsters

On Sunday at 12pm, Graeme Dingle Foundation Far North Regional Grants Specialist Courtney Keenan, from the Foundation’s National Office, is overcoming her fears for tamariki and rangatahi by participating in Drop For Youth 2024.

Keenan will be jumping out of a plane from 3.6km with Skydive Bay of Islands to raise awareness and funds for Graeme Dingle Foundation Far North.

Born and raised in the Far North, Keenan understands the challenges young people face in Te Tai Tokerau and the importance of life skills, education, and the positive impact this can have.

‘’I have always liked the idea of skydiving, but fear has held me back. I want to show my two young boys, and young people in the Far North, that by overcoming fear and life’s obstacles, you can grow and thrive in life,’’ she said.