Far North woman plunging 3.6km for Drop for Youth charity event

Mike Dinsdale
By
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read
Courtney Keenan, from Graeme Dingle Foundation Far North, is jumping out of a plane on Sunday in the Bay of Islands to raise awareness and funds for the foundation.

A Far North woman is skydiving from 3.6km this weekend to overcome her fears and raise money and awareness of a national campaign to help youngsters

On Sunday at 12pm, Graeme Dingle Foundation Far North Regional Grants Specialist Courtney Keenan, from the Foundation’s National Office, is overcoming her fears for tamariki and rangatahi by participating in Drop For Youth 2024.

Keenan will be jumping out of a plane from 3.6km with Skydive Bay of Islands to raise awareness and funds for Graeme Dingle Foundation Far North.

Born and raised in the Far North, Keenan understands the challenges young people face in Te Tai Tokerau and the importance of life skills, education, and the positive impact this can have.

‘’I have always liked the idea of skydiving, but fear has held me back. I want to show my two young boys, and young people in the Far North, that by overcoming fear and life’s obstacles, you can grow and thrive in life,’’ she said.

She has worked for the Graeme Dingle Foundation for the last six years and has seen first-hand the positive impact their mahi has on the lives of thousands of young people.

‘’Through two youth development programmes Kiwi Can and Career Navigator Ngā Ara Whetū, they are changing lives and creating a stronger youth population in the Far North,” Keenan said.

Graeme Dingle Foundation Far North empowers tamariki and rangatahi by developing their self-belief, life skills and resilience, empowering them to realise potential

They deliver the Foundation’s primary school programme, Kiwi Can, to more than 800 ākonga including Bay of Islands International Academy, Kaingaroa School, Mangonui School, Matauri Bay School, Ngataki School, Oruaiti School, Peria School, Taipa Area School, Te Hapua School, Te Kura o Hato Hohepa Te Kamura, and Totara North School.

Additionally, the Career Navigator Ngā Ara Whetū programme is delivered in two schools - Bay of Islands College, and Northland College.

A donation to the foundation helps create brighter futures, with every $1 invested in programmes, $10.50 is returned to New Zealand’s economy.

To help supercharge Keenan’s impact and contribute to the lives of many Far North youth, please donate at https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/overcoming-fears-for-far-north-youth

- The Graeme Dingle Foundation is a youth development charity named in recognition of Kiwi adventurer Sir Graeme Dingle who founded the not-for-profit organisation with his partner Jo-anne Wilkinson, Lady Dingle, in 1995.

The Foundation facilitates school and community programmes for nearly 30,000 Kiwis aged 5–24 each year. These initiatives aim to broaden horizons, offer opportunities, and give young people the chance to become the next generation of successful parents, leaders, and businesspeople.

For more information visit www.dinglefoundation.org.nz



