The local body elections may be 11 months away but Kaitāia man John Kenderdine is already getting a good handle on what voters want from those standing for the Far North District Council next October.
Kenderdine last year sought questions from voters to put to candidates standing in October’s general election. Now, with local body elections due by the end of October next year, he has already spent several weeks seeking the views of voters.
Ahead of the last year’s general election, Kenderdine sought questions from the public for politicians from a desk at the Kaitāia Saturday markets and at Commerce St’s Kawhe Hub on weekdays. More than 60 questions were submitted, with many later posed at meet-the-candidate events in the Far North.
Kenderdine said with rates rising every year and council debt continuing to grow, he’d been back at the markets for several weeks garnering the views of the public ahead of the election.
He said the market table would seek feedback from the public as to what they wanted and expected from their elected representatives.