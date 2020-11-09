Far North shooting isn't a random act of violence, Northland police say

Last weekend's shooting is the second serious firearm incident police are investigating in the region in the past month. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Northland police believe the drive-by shooting in the Far North at the weekend was a targeted attack.

Police were working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify the armed offenders.

"We want to reassure the community that this is not believed to be a random attack," a police spokesperson said.

Two men were parked on the side of the road at the intersection of Inland and Lake Ohia Flood Bypass Rds, just off State Highway 10 - about 20km northeast of Kaitaia - when another car approached them on Saturday at 1.30am.

The occupants of the passing car presented firearms and fired several shots at the two victims, police said. One victim was hit in his left leg and the other on his right foot.

The pair have since being discharged from hospital.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann, of Northland police, said the victims were family members associated with a tangi taking place in the area.

Swann said police were planning extra patrols in the area.

"We're keeping patrols in the area, in case if it was directed at those people, we have to be concerned there might be a further incident."

The offenders are believed to have been driving a dark-coloured, four-door vehicle.

This is the second serious firearms incident in Northland in the last month. In the early hours of October 27, a female police officer was shot at from close range on Puketona Rd, off SH10 south of Kerikeri.

The officer was not injured but her patrol car was peppered with shot after two men got out of their car and pointed guns at her.

The gunmen are still at large.

"Police have no information to suggest this incident is linked to the firearms incident in Puketona where a police officer was shot at. We want to reassure the public that we are working hard to investigate both matters."

Northland police have said any firearms incident is unacceptable.

"We will continue to work hard to identify those responsible so they can be held to account."

• Police are appealing for information. Anyone with information is urged to call 105 and quote file number 201107/9132, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.