Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Calls for more police support after lone officer shot at in Northland

5 minutes to read

The site of the shooting scene on Puketona Rd. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Jenny Ling
By:

Jenny Ling is the Northern Advocate's feature writer and news reporter

An "escalating trend of violence against police" has prompted numerous calls for more support after a lone officer was shot at on patrol in Northland.

Police are continuing to hunt two gunmen who opened

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.