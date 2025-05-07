Water safety review
The public is encouraged to have its say on a review of the Northland Regional Council’s Navigation Safety Bylaw for Northland, which sets the rules for keeping people safe on the water. The proposed changes to the bylaw include a new requirement to carry two forms of communication on a vessel and requiring lifejackets to be worn in a vessel under 6m when tendering to and from shore. For further details visit www.nrc.govt.nz/bylawreview. Feedback is open until May 30.
Art exhibition
Hokianga’s Village Arts Gallery is hosting its latest exhibition by Northland painter Herb Foley. The exhibition opens on May 10 at 11am at the Kohukohu community art gallery and features Foley’s vivid forest scenes which celebrate Northland’s native flora and fauna. The exhibition runs until June 8. The gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Visit www.villagearts.co.nz for more information.
Battle commemorated