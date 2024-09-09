The creative movies eight Far North schools have been making – Mangonui, Ōtūru, Pompallier, Ahipara, Paparore, Oruaiti, Te Hāpua and Ngataki - will be celebrated by showing them on the big screen.

There will be three screenings during the day, at 9.15am, 11am, and 12.30pm for the students. Then there’s an evening session at 5.30pm followed by the prizegiving.

Lotto luck

A ticket sold in the Far North won its holder more than $17,000 with Lotto Second Division on Saturday.

The ticket, sold at New World Kerikeri, was among 20 nationally that each won $17,693 with Lotto Second Division.

The $17 million Powerball jackpot was won on Saturday and Powerball will be worth $4m on Wednesday.

Two new officers

Northland will get two new police officers from the latest wing to graduate from the police college. Wing 377, which has Dame Miranda Harcourt DNZM as its patron, graduated this week with 60 new officers ready to hit the beat. The new constables will start their first day of duty in their police districts on September 15, with two coming to Northland.

Seed libraries grow

Seed libraries at five Far North libraries are flourishing, with people of all ages discovering their green fingers and growing their own produce.

The seed exchange programmes are held in Procter, Kaikohe, Kawakawa, Paihia and Kāeo libraries, with a monthly Garden Guru event at Procter Library in Kerikeri. A seed exchange is a cache of seeds donated by local businesses and members of the community. The public can take seeds home, plant them and then replenish the seed library with their own seeds, seedlings, or produce.

Since the Procter Library launched its seed library nearly a year ago, more than 800 seed packets have headed out the door.