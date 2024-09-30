The Doubtless Bay fishing competition, which attracts a huge crowd to the area, has got $6500 towards the 2025 tournament from the Te Hiku Community Board.

Te Hiku funding

Four community groups will be celebrating after Te Hiku Community Board granted them a share of $12,500 in funding during its September meeting. Doubtless Bay Fishing Competition was granted $6500 towards the 2025 tournament. This fishing competition has been held around Doubtless Bay since the 1970s and distributes proceeds from the auction of all fish weighed in to local community groups. The Graham Dingle Foundation was granted $3000 towards the Kiwi Can mentoring programme. The Kiwi Can programme will support seven Te Hiku schools and offers mentoring as well as teaching practical life skills. Other funding was $2000 to SMC Events - WeetBix Kids TRY CHALLENGE and $1000 to Te Kupenga Reo 2024 for venue hire to host a two-day event with speech, song, and debate to encourage and normalise the use of te reo Māori. The next Te Hiku Community Board meeting will be held on October 22 at Te Ahu.

Recovery meet

A first-of-its-kind event for local government in New Zealand is coming to the Far North, with mayor/kahika Moko Tepania saying it will be a game-changer for the district. Leaders in te ao Maori, business, the community and politics will gather alongside interested residents from throughout Far North communities on November 12, at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri for the Road to Recovery event. Tepania will present the district’s first State of the Far North address, where he will discuss the recent challenges the district has faced and outline the council’s ongoing efforts to support communities in overcoming these difficulties. “Road to Recovery is the theme of the night, where we’ll roll out the council’s vision for improving our district by opening the books to share with you the really great things in the works for the Far North. We want the impact of these plans to resonate from the tail of the fish [Te Hiku o te Ika] to the head of the fish [Wellington],” Tepania said. To secure a spot go to https://www.fndc.govt.nz/Council/Latest-news/news-items/2024/september/rsvp-to-secure-spot-at-historic-first-state-of-the-far-north-event

Dog shot