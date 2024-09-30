Advertisement
Home / Northern Advocate

Far North news in brief: Te Hiku Community Board funds fishing competition, police investigate after dog is shot

Northern Advocate
4 mins to read
The Doubtless Bay fishing competition, which attracts a huge crowd to the area, has got $6500 towards the 2025 tournament from the Te Hiku Community Board.

Te Hiku funding

Four community groups will be celebrating after Te Hiku Community Board granted them a share of $12,500 in funding during its September meeting. Doubtless Bay Fishing Competition was granted $6500 towards the 2025 tournament. This fishing competition has been held around Doubtless Bay since the 1970s and distributes proceeds from the auction of all fish weighed in to local community groups. The Graham Dingle Foundation was granted $3000 towards the Kiwi Can mentoring programme. The Kiwi Can programme will support seven Te Hiku schools and offers mentoring as well as teaching practical life skills. Other funding was $2000 to SMC Events - WeetBix Kids TRY CHALLENGE and $1000 to Te Kupenga Reo 2024 for venue hire to host a two-day event with speech, song, and debate to encourage and normalise the use of te reo Māori. The next Te Hiku Community Board meeting will be held on October 22 at Te Ahu.

Recovery meet

A first-of-its-kind event for local government in New Zealand is coming to the Far North, with mayor/kahika Moko Tepania saying it will be a game-changer for the district. Leaders in te ao Maori, business, the community and politics will gather alongside interested residents from throughout Far North communities on November 12, at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri for the Road to Recovery event. Tepania will present the district’s first State of the Far North address, where he will discuss the recent challenges the district has faced and outline the council’s ongoing efforts to support communities in overcoming these difficulties. “Road to Recovery is the theme of the night, where we’ll roll out the council’s vision for improving our district by opening the books to share with you the really great things in the works for the Far North. We want the impact of these plans to resonate from the tail of the fish [Te Hiku o te Ika] to the head of the fish [Wellington],” Tepania said. To secure a spot go to https://www.fndc.govt.nz/Council/Latest-news/news-items/2024/september/rsvp-to-secure-spot-at-historic-first-state-of-the-far-north-event

Dog shot

Police inquiries are under way following a report of an animal being shot at with a slug gun in Kaitāia on Thursday. A police spokeswoman said police received a report a dog had been shot at on a property on Rongopai Place just after 8.30pm. Enquiries are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Turtle watch

The Department of Conservation wants Far North folk to watch out for invasive red-eared slider turtles in and around ponds, wetlands and rivers and streams as they emerge from a state of “brumation”. DoC freshwater ranger Matt Brady says red-eared slider turtles brumate during winter, meaning they’re sluggish and don’t eat for weeks at a time. “Brumation is like a half hibernation. When red-eared sliders emerge in spring, looking for food, they’re a serious threat to native freshwater plants and animals.” New Zealand doesn’t have native freshwater turtles, so any turtle seen in the wild is an escaped exotic species. “Red-eared slider turtles can be kept as pets throughout much of the country, but if abandoned, they’re a problem.” Releasing turtles into the wild is an offence under the Biosecurity Act and the Animal Welfare Act. Report sightings to 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

Tapa resort manager

Capstone Hotel Management has appointed Andrew Adams-Smith as the new general manager for Taipa Beach Resort. Adams-Smith brings a wealth of experience to the 32-room beachfront resort, as the property embarks on a new chapter under Capstone. Adams-Smith is an award-winning hotelier with extensive experience leading luxury hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, restaurants, and spas across New Zealand, Australia, and the United States. He has excelled in managing multi-faceted properties, with a focus on delivering outstanding guest experiences while driving operational and commercial success. His expertise spans operations, business development, rebranding, and property renovations, including his work on the repositioning of The Vineyard at Florence, a 242ha luxury resort in Texas, and senior roles with TFE Hotels, Ovolo Hotels, and Molonglo Group in Australia. He has worked with award-winning Australian properties including Spicers Peak Lodge and Spicers Canopy in Queensland, Emirates Wolgan Valley Resort & Spa in NSW, Hotel Lindrum MGallery and the Adelphi Hotel in Melbourne.

